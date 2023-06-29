Chargers 90-in-90: OL Austen Pleasants

Welcome back to another offseason series of 90-in-90! Now of course that is a loose title for these posts nowadays as we don’t often stick strictly to 90 posts in 90 days, but it’s too catchy and familiar of a title to just get rid of it so here we are. We’re also...70 days...from opening day of the 2023 season so we’re bringing you a slightly expedited series this offseason!

First up this year is offensive lineman Austen Pleasants. Enjoy!

Pleasants starred at Dawson-Bryant Coal Grove in Ironton, Ohio where he was a four-year letterman and three-time Ohio Valley Conference Championship (2011, 2012, 2014). He was name a First-Team Ohio Valley Conference selection in three consecutive seasons (2012-2014) and was named the team’s hardest hitter in both 2013 and 2014. He also lettered four times in both basketball and track during his high school career.

After redshirting his first year, played in four games with zero starts in 2016. He earned his first seven career starts in 2017 at right tackle while playing in 11 games total. In 2018, Pleasants started all 13 games, including the team’s 27-0 win over San Diego State in the CXL Frisco Bowl. He finished his career with 10 more starts in 2019 which brought his career total to 20 and ended his time at Ohio being named a Second-Team All-MAC selection.

Pleasants went undrafted in 2020 and originally signed with the Jaguars as a free agent. He would stay with the team almost two seasons before being waived in October of 2021. He was soon picked up by the Panthers and would go on to play in his first NFL game in a week 12 loss to the Dolphins on November 27th. On August 22nd the following year, Pleasants was waived by the Panthers.

On November 9th, 2022, Pleasants was signed by the Chargers and would later sign a reserve/future contract on January 17th, 2023.

Basic Info

Height: 6’7

Weight: 330

College: Ohio

Experience: 3

Years with team: 1

Contract Status

“Austen Pleasants signed a 1 year, $750,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $750,000. In 2023, Pleasants will earn a base salary of $750,000, while carrying a cap hit of $750,000.” - Spotrac.com

The Good

Pleasants offers great size for his position at nearly 6’7 with over 10-inch hands. Has both offensive guard and offensive tackle versatili

The Bad

Lacks any notable athleticism to standout amongst a deep group. Played mid-major football where he was just another guy on the field.

Odds of making the roster/What to expect in 2023?

The Chargers got even deeper on the offensive line this offseason by drafting former Clemson offensive tackle Jordan McFadden. McFadden will likely transition into guard similar to the original plans for Jamaree Salyer but the Chargers seem very confident in Foster Sarell as their swing tackle. With Salyer’s ability to kick out in a pinch, it’s unlikely the Chargers keep more than three tackles on the active roster in 2023.