Chargers Community Discussion: If you were GM for a day, what is the first thing you’d do?

If you got to swap places with Tom Telesco for 24 hours, how would you spend the time?

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Minicamp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

This week, I want to know what would be the first thing you’d do if you got the chance to be general manager of the Chargers for a day. Who would you sign? How would you attempt to negotiate Justin Herbert’s next contract? Are there any players you would try to send away in a trade? What about players you would try to trade for?

Go ahead and give us your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!

