Who has the most to gain in 2023?

Earlier this week, we asked you all about the players/coaches that have the most to gain from an excellent showing during this upcoming season.

Here are our favorite answers!

SD_Bolted

Michael Davis! If he balls out, the Chargers probably can’t afford him next year, but someone can.

Buck Melanoma

kevdiego

The coaching staff -

Brandon Staley: A trip to the AFC Championship game (or better) likely gets Staley a contract extension (a first for this front office)

An 8-10 win season will give Staley the opportunity to come back for the final year of his contract

7 wins or less and Staley is likely looking for his next DC gig

Kellen Moore: A top-5 offense and a deep playoff run will line Kellen up as one of the hottest HC prospects in the offseason

A middle of the pack offense, with the Chargers losing 10+ games, and Moore is looking for his third OC gig in three years

Doug Nussmeier: Herbert playing like a top-3 QB + a successful Charger season = elevation to OC

Herbert regression + poor Charger season = looking for a job while being branded the guy who screwed up Herbert.

Derrick Ansley: After the way the Chargers defense has played the last two years, Ansley is well positioned to get credit for any significant improvement

Continued defensive struggles and Ansley will be looking for a position coaching gig on another team in 2024

Big year for this staff.