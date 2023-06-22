Dan Fouts to present Don Coryell’s Pro Football Hall of Fame honor

This year finally became the year that legendary Chargers head coach Don Coryell will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After many years of barely missing the cut, one of the league’s most-influential innovators will be inducted posthumously just over 13 years following his passing in July of 2010.

On Thursday, it was announced by Coryell’s family that former Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts — the record-setting passer he inherited after taking the Chargers job in 1978 — will be the one to present Coryell’s honor during the enshrinement later this summer.

Over the nine seasons the duo worked together from 1978-1986, Fouts recorded 32,865 passing yards and threw for 210 touchdowns. Within the “Air Coryell” offense, Fouts became the first quarterback in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards for four consecutive seasons (1979-1982). To this day, that record still stands.

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th at Tom Benson Field in Canton, Ohio. Coryell will officially be enshrined the day before the Chargers host their intrasquad scrimmage the following day at SoFi Stadium.