Chargers training camp open practice schedule

The Chargers broke from minicamp last week and we won’t see them back in Costa Mesa again until late July when they’re regroup for the start of training camp.

For those who want a quick-and-easy schedule to singe into their minds, we’ve got just the thing:

Chargers Public Training Camp Schedule

Monday, July 24th - The Chargers return to Costa Mesa to report for training camp

Wednesday, July 26th - The first practice of training camp open to the public

Saturday, July 29th - The Chargers take part in the NFL’s Back Together Weekend celebration

Monday, July 31st - The long-awaited first day of pads. Fans and media will get their first look at the rookies going full-speed

Friday, August 4th

Saturday, August 5th

Sunday, August 6th - The Chargers take the field at SoFi Stadium for their annual intra-squad scrimmage. The scrimmage will take place during the usual “Sunday Night Football” window as the team gets acclimated to the primetime schedule ahead of time.

Wednesday, August 9th - Padded practice

Thursday, August 10th - Padded practice