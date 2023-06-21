Good morning, Chargers fans!

I don’t know about you all on the West Coast, but it’s been sitting above 90 degrees here the past few days in Minnesota and I am melting. I’m sure this is some dreamy weather for those who are used to it but I could go for some partly cloudy and 75 right now.

Let’s have another good one. You all know what to do!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers announced their public training camp practice schedule (Chargers.com)

Who stood out this offseason for the Chargers? (Chargers.com)

Projecting the quarterback depth chart (Chargers Wire)

The sophomore Chargers are going to be key in the team’s success this season (Bolt Beat)

The NFL has been reinforcing its gambling policy to the player base this week (ESPN)

Part one of ranking the NFL’s best triplets (CBS Sports)

These 10 teams will face the most urgency to be better during the 2023 season (NFL.com)

DeAndre Hopkins says he’ll make his future teammate’s jobs easier ahead of signing with a team (NFL.com)

Bryce Young’s level of preparation has surprised some of the veterans on the Panthers (Pro Football Talk)

This group of defenders could alter the 2023 NFL season, including one rookie (Sports Illustrated)