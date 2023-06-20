Charger fans believe Justin Herbert will throw for over 5,000 yards in 2023

Last week, I asked you all to vote on how you see the season shaking out statistically for several of the Chargers’ star players.

To kick things off, I asked you all to vote on the range of passing yards you believe Justin Herbert will finish in this season. With 53 percent of the vote, the majority of you foresee Herbert finishing with another 5,000-yard season. The range of 4,700-4,900 was second with 27 percent of the vote.

*Note to self: Pay more attention to the ranges...

Next up we have do-it-all safety Derwin James. With a whopping 71 percent of the vote, the majority of you believe James will finish with either two or three interceptions this season. Second to that was the “four or more” range which garnered 22 percent of the vote. James has finished with two interceptions each of the past two seasons and recorded a career-high three picks during his rookie season. The two seasons where he recorded less than two were both plagued with injuries. This one feels like a safe bet to me.

Last — but certainly not least — I asked you all to give me a range in which you believe Joey Bosa will fall into in total sacks for this upcoming season. With 43 percent of the vote, the majority of participants believe he’ll notch between nine and 11 sacks this year. That would mimic his first season under Staley when he recorded 10.5 sacks in 2021.