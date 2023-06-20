Chargers Community Discussion: Who has the most to gain in 2023?

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

This week, I want to know which Chargers players you believe have the most to gain this upcoming season. Since that is a but of a broad question, here’s an example: I would say Alohi Gilman potentially has a lot to gain this season if he’s given the chance to start opposite Derwin James on the back end. If he plays well enough, he could earn a starting job for the foreseeable future and take that next step in his career. If he doesn’t, it could end up being his one and only chance to earn such a role in the NFL. With that in mind, I’d argue Gilman has a lot to gain (or lose) depending on how things shake out for him this season.

