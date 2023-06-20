4 Chargers offensive stars who can climb up the record books in 2023

Last season, I realized just how many productive players the Chargers have had over the past few years and realized it might be worth a look at where some of their long-standing veterans now sit amongst the franchise record books.

Today, we’re looking at four offensive stars for the Chargers who have a chance to make a lot of headway in the record books with anywhere between an average statistical season and another productive campaign that we’ve come to expect year-in and year-out.

Let’s go ahead and dive in!

*Again, these are the records that I consider in reach based on reasonable expectations for each player

Justin Herbert needs:

Passing Yards (Career total as of 2023 offseason: 14,089)

1,997 passing yards to pass Stan Humphries for fourth-most in franchise history

Completions (1,316)

20 completions to pass Stan Humphries for fourth-most in franchise history

After one of the best three-year starts to a quarterbacks career in the NFL, Herbert is already positioned himself well in the record books. With an average of 287.5 passing yards per game through his first 45 contests, Herbert is on track to pass John Hadl for third in team annals in the next three seasons before he’ll have to chase Dan Fouts (43,040) who recorded that mark in 181 games. If Herbert continues to average his 287.5 per outing, he’ll pass Fouts’ total in 150 games. From there, it’ll take 206 games to pass Philip Rivers and his 59,271 yards he amassed in 228 contests.

Austin Ekeler needs:

Rushing Yards (3,727)

159 yards to pass Natrone Means for the sixth-most in franchise history

335 yards to pass Ryan Mathews for the fifth-most in franchise history

494 yards to pass Melvin Gordon for the fourth-most in franchise history

551 yards to pass Marion Butts for the third-most in franchise history

Rushing Touchdowns (34)

Three touchdowns to pass Melvin Gordon for the fourth-most in franchise history

Five touchdowns to pass Paul Lowe for the third-most in franchise history

10 touchdowns to pass Chuck Muncie for the second-most in franchise history

Receptions (389)

16 receptions to pass Gary Garrison for seventh-most in franchise history

105 receptions to pass Lance Alworth for sixth-most in franchise history

If Ekeler somehow stays with the Chargers past 2023, he could easily push for the second-most rushing yards in team history behind only LaDainian Tomlinson. A career-high 1,246 rushing yards this year would get him there, but it’s not likely he earns his first 1,000-yard season this year behind such a huge jump in his usual rushing production.

It’s simply wild that the former Division II UDFA is about to leave his name planted amongst the franchise’s best this year.

Keenan Allen needs:

Receiving yards (9,287)

298 yards to pass Lance Alworth for the second-most in franchise history

Receiving touchdowns (52)

Seven touchdowns to pass Gary Garrison for the third-most in franchise history

Allen is already has the second-most receptions in team history and he’ll need 160 more to pass Antonio Gates for the number one spot. With 2023 potentially being his last in Los Angeles, chances aren’t great that he’ll push for that mark unless he takes a major pay cut to stay with the team into 2024.

Mike Williams needs:

Receptions (290)

32 receptions to pass Malcolm Floyd for the 12th-most in franchise history

84 receptions to pass Wes Chandler for 11th-most in franchise history

85 receptions to pass Anthony Miller for 10th-most in franchise history

89 receptions to pass Ronnie Harmon for ninth-most in franchise history

Receiving Yards (4,557)

198 yards to pass Vincent Jackson for 10th-most in franchise history

994 yards to pass Malcolm Floyd for ninth-most in franchise history

Receiving Touchdowns (30)

Four touchdowns to pass Tony Martin for 12th-most in franchise history

Five touchdowns to pass Malcolm Floyd for 11th-most in franchise history

Seven touchdowns to pass John Jefferson for 10th-most in franchise history

Eight touchdowns to pass both Vincent Jackson and Anthony Miller for eighth-most in franchise history

12 touchdowns to pass Wes Chandler for seventh-most in franchise history

Williams is in a great position to push for a place amongst the top-10 players at his position in team history. If he reaches a minimum of 85 receptions, 198 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2023, he’ll leap into the top 10 in all three categories. If he can average over 1,000 yards over the next three seasons (should he be with the team through that point) he’ll be able to pass Gary Garrison and break into the top five for receiving yards in team history, as well.