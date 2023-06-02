What are your summer plans?

Earlier this week, we asked you all to tell us about your plans for this summer. No matter how lavish or low-key they are, we wanted to take a small break from football to talk about what else is going on in your lives.

Here are our favorite answers!

Buck Melanoma

Summer I’ll be chasing live music like always. Leave tomorrow for a couple of days at Red Rocks. A few other things nailed down. Not summer but in October I’ll be in Ireland for 10 days.

SD_Bolted

Taking a couple trips but most excited about our annual trip to Zion for my dad’s bday.

BoltFaninLV

By Any Natrone Necessary

Wrapping up the year long world travel tour with the wife. Heading back to Europe to settle down (she’s French). After that maybe travel around France to visit her family and check out some cool places. It’s been a wild ride boys.

TDU_Alistair

Winter starts tomorrow in Australia so summer plans are but a distant blip on the horizon. Since I chose to spend my December-Jan honeymoon in the States, it’s two winters within half a year for me. But the cockles of my heart will be warmed as soon as Chargers football is back on the television.

Spanos Must Go

SixPakFromBelgium

Come back next Tuesday for another Chargers Community Discussion!