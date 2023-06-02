Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s another beautiful Friday here at BFTB. Let’s have a good one.

And now for today’s links.

Austin Ekeler is being predicted to lead the NFL in touchdowns for a third consecutive season (Chargers.com)

Check out the best photos from the team’s fifth OTA workout (Chargers.com)

The Chargers don’t have to worry about Tom Brady coming out of retirement to play for the Raiders (Bolt Beat)

Kellen Moore is really excited to build an offense that benefits Austin Ekeler (Pro Football Talk)

Ranking this year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year hopefuls (CBS Sports)

Tony Pollard says he’s going to be completely cleared by training camp (ESPN)

The Bills are unlikely to sign wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (Bleacher Report)

Patrick Queen says the Ravens declining his fifth-year option is a “blessing in disguise” (NFL.com)

Micah Parsons is expecting to play “eight positions” on the Cowboys defense in 2023 (NFL.com)

The Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen is on track to return to the field for training camp (Pro Football Talk)