Chargers Open Discussion Thread

Good morning everyone and welcome to another week of the offseason at Bolts From The Blue!

Today is Juneteenth and all of us here at Vox Media have the day off in observance. However, I know you’re all itching for a fresh slate to talk about anything and everything that’s happening around the Chargers so here’s a nice open thread for you all to use today.

To get the conversation rolling, here’s what I woke up to on Twitter:

The @chargers have an emergency punter - in Justin Herbert



Thoughts, @PatMcAfeeShow?



Full interview with LAC GM Tom Telesco drops Tuesday at 6AM Ireland/1AM ET: https://t.co/sA0Nilglpj pic.twitter.com/ZWChaZyUqP — Pro Football Ireland (@NFLIreland) June 18, 2023

Did you all know that Justin Herbert was pushing for the team’s emergency punting job during the COVID-stricken 2020 season? In this interview above with general manager Tom Telesco, he recalls the time he went out onto the field and personally threw Herbert a couple snaps to see what his rookie quarterback could do if the situation arose for him to use his leg over his arm.

While it’s a bummer we never got to see this scenario in action, I’m glad the future of the franchise never had to take the field and risk injury during a play where he wasn’t either passing the ball or handing it off.

At any rate, enjoy the day, get the conversation rolling, and we’ll see you all bright and early tomorrow.