Who is your favorite personality on the Bolts?

Earlier this week, we asked you all to give us your favorite personalities on this Chargers team. Here are our favorite answers!

boltgangordontbang

Henley’s definitely going to be up there with guys like DJ. But I’m going to miss Fehoko, and I think the guys in the locker room will too.

SD_Bolted

James. After that the personalities on this team get weird. Bosa for example just comes off as a complete doofus. Fehoko was awesome last year too.

Spanos Must Go

(1) Derwin just has such a great energy, smile, game. (2)Keenan is funny/talented off the field and stud on the field. (3) Daiyan Henley, who could be #1 within a couple of years.

Kathmandusteve

I also like Keenan, but will go with Cory Linsley. He’s a straight-shooter, who can keep it positive while tell the story honestly.

Stray Bolt

Be sure to stop in next Tuesday for another Chargers Community Discussion!