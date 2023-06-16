Who is your favorite personality on the Bolts?

Earlier this week, we asked you all to give us your favorite personalities on this Chargers team. Here are our favorite answers!
boltgangordontbang
Henley’s definitely going to be up there with guys like DJ. But I’m going to miss Fehoko, and I think the guys in the locker room will too.
SD_Bolted
James.
After that the personalities on this team get weird. Bosa for example just comes off as a complete doofus.
Fehoko was awesome last year too.
Spanos Must Go
(1) Derwin just has such a great energy, smile, game.
(2)Keenan is funny/talented off the field and stud on the field.
(3) Daiyan Henley, who could be #1 within a couple of years.
Kathmandusteve
I also like Keenan, but will go with Cory Linsley. He’s a straight-shooter, who can keep it positive while tell the story honestly.
Stray Bolt
This may seem too obvious, but it’s all Herbert for me. He’s humble, funny and represents everything good about the team and the league. But the thing I love most is the tape of when the coaches gave the team Monday off after a big win, and Herbert was mad about not holding practice, trying to change Staley’s mind. Maybe my favorite Charger ever, and there is no one I’d rather have as our QB than him.
Be sure to stop in next Tuesday for another Chargers Community Discussion!
