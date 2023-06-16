Good morning, Chargers fans!

Another week is down and we’re now that much closer to training camp. Time sure feels like it’s dragging, but we can do this! Have a great weekend, everyone!

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways regarding what we’ve learned about the Chargers this offseason (Chargers.com)

Derwin James was named PFF’s top safety entering the 2023 season (Chargers.com)

Asante Samuel Jr. looks a lot more confident this year according to Derwin James (Chargers Wire)

The five toughest running backs on the Chargers’ 2023 schedule (Bolt Beat)

JK Dobbins is frustrated by his current contract situation with the Ravens (ESPN)

Antonio Brown’s Albany Empire were booted from The Arena League (ESPN)

Deion Sanders may have to have his foot amputated due to blood flow complications (Pro Football Talk)

Ray Lewis’ oldest son passed away on Thursday (Bleacher Report)

Nine dark horses to take home the 2023 NFL MVP (NFL.com)

Ranking the top 100 players in the NFL entering the 2023 season (CBS Sports)