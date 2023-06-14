Chargers Poll: How many sacks will Joey Bosa finish with in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country.

We’re continuing on a trend that started in last week’s SB Nation Reacts poll where I asked you all to take a rough guess at how many receiving yards rookie wideout Quentin Johnston would finish with this season.

Today, we’re asking you to do the same with a trio of the team’s star players.

First, by picking from the ranges listed below, let us know how many sacks you believe Joey Bosa will finish with this season. After missing the majority of the 2022 campaign, expectations are high for Bosa should he and Khalil Mack stay healthy together this season.

Next up, we want to know how many interceptions you think Derwin James will finish with this season. James has at least two picks in the three seasons that were not shortened by injury so history tells us he’s in store for at least a few takeaways this season at the minimum.

Lastly, let us know roughly how many passing yards Justin Herbert will finish with in year four. After a down season in 2022, the addition of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator is likely to spark a notable increase in his production this upcoming season.