BFTB Community Thread: How did you find this site and what made you stay?

The 2023 NFL season is coming up as fast it can and with still plenty of time before training camp arrives, we here at Bolts From The Blue believe now is a good time to commence some community bonding. We’re kicking things off with a bit of census by inviting you all into the comments below to let us know how you stumbled upon BFTB and what got you hooked enough to stick around!

To get things rolling, why don’t I go ahead and share my story as an example of how you can approach this in the comments.

I was born and raised in the state of Iowa, far from the beautiful state of California. However, my father is from Rohnert Park which is just south of Santa Rosa. He bestowed story after story of his childhood and how much he missed the West Coast and eventually, I came to feel a connection to the area despite not actually visiting until I was a senior in high school.

Simply due to color schemes and mascot appeal, I never liked any of the midwest teams. Following the 2006 Chargers season, I remember watching highlights on ESPN and simply deciding THIS was the team for me. That casual fandom carried through high school and into college before I graduated the University of Iowa in 2016. In early 2017, I stumbled “Football Twitter” where I began to follow those who covered the team. This eventually led me to checking out actual sites that covered the Chargers and Bolts From The Blue was one of those places.

As I struggled to decided what I wanted to do after graduation, one thing I did know is that I knew I had opinions about this franchise and potentially having a place to write them out sounded great. Through conversations with former BFTB writer Kyle Posey, I got in on the ground floor here when Richard Wade was still the managing editor. The original group of writers were all phenomenal people and it made it easy to stick around.

One thing led to another and here I am. I’ve been leading the site for over three years now and I’m proud to say it’s been a dream come true.

So with that all said, I invite you all (both loyal community members and the new lurkers, alike) to hop into the comments and share your story. Spare no details! Have some fun with this and I’ll see you in the comments!