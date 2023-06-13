BFTB Community Suggestion Box

Hello Bolts From The Blue community -

We’re getting closer and closer to another season of Chargers football, and with this being my first season on-staff with BFTB, I wanted to check in and see what sort of interactive content you would like to see this upcoming season.

A personal goal of mine is to try and foster community growth and engagement through activities like the Predictive Mock Draft Showdown (shoutout to kevdiego for the win). I plan on creating a Season Predictions Showdown in a similar style as the Mock Draft, with some fine-tuning to make it easier to submit answers and follow along.

Another idea I’ve been floating around is running a fantasy football league. I would be happy to act as commissioner in a BFTB league, and provide a written update of league results and scores if that is something we’d have interest in. Alternatively, I could probably host a free FanDuel or Draft Kings weekly showdown if there was more interest in a fresh start each week.

So, let me turn it over to you. What can I do to help foster community amongst us that will get you excited and engaged (and this is a great time for lurkers to chime in and give their two cents). Fire away, and I’ll be lurking in the comments bouncing ideas around with all of you!