Chargers Community Discussion: Who is your favorite personality on the Bolts?

Which player makes you laugh? Which one makes you feel motivated? Let us know below!

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

This week, I want to know which player on the Chargers has your favorite personality. For example, Joshua Kelley has one of the most-infectious personalities on the entire team. He’s a literal ball of positivity and it’s impossible not to smile back at him. From the very moment I began my interview with him after he was selected in the 2020 draft, I knew he was going to be a fan-favorite.

Go ahead and give us your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!

