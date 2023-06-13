The Chargers began the offseason as a top-10 team in many early NFL power rankings and you’ll all be glad to know that hasn’t changed much as we near the midpoint of June.

To kick off a new week in the NFL, Pro Football Focus dropped a fresh set of power rankings that has the Chargers coming in at #8 in the NFL, down one spot from where PFF had them in their pre-draft rankings.

Along with each team, authors Arjun Menon and Amelia Probst included the one player from each team’s draft class that they believe will have the biggest impact for the team as a rookie. For the Bolts, that player is first-round wideout Quentin Johnston.

Here’s the blurb on why they believe Johnston will have a sizable impact for the Chargers this season:

“Johnston forced 19 missed tackles on just 60 receptions and averaged 17.8 yards per catch in 2022. Among the projected first-round wide receivers, Johnston led the way in yards after the catch per reception and missed tackles forced per reception — two areas the Chargers underperformed in last year. He should be an instant contributor and add a vertical element to the team that has been missing for quite some time.”

Compared to their pre-draft rankings, the Jets are the only team that leap-frogged the Chargers as they shot up to 6th from 17th following another solid draft and their trade for former MVP Aaron Rodgers. The only other teams that remained higher than the Chargers were (in descending order): Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers, Bengals, Bills, and Cowboys.

For the most part, these are roughly the same teams you will normally find above the Chargers in various power rankings, sans the Jets. I think the hype around them is going to be a bit inflated until the season arrives, but that’s not to say the Rodgers Effect doesn’t have a chance to pay huge dividends. If it all works out, it’s tough not considering them a top team in the AFC. But for now, it’s all speculation.

At any rate, how do you all feel about these rankings? Do you agree? Disagree? Are you simply tired of power rankings this early before the season actually arrives? Let us know all of your thoughts below!