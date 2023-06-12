Chargers fans believe Quentin Johnston will finish above 600 receiving yards in 2023

In last week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, we asked you all a trio of question, all centered around the Chargers offense.

Curious to see how everyone voted? Let’s dive in.

Our first question actually mirrored the topic for last week’s Chargers Community Discussion in that we wanted to know how confident the fans were that Justin Herbert’s next contract would inevitably reset the quarterback market. According to our results, 60 percent of participants believe his contract will end up shifting the market forward.

For our second question, we asked you all to predict which backup running back will end up playing the most snaps behind Austin Ekeler. The numbers were fairly split on the top two players, but Josh Kelley won out with 52 percent of the vote. Second-year back Isaiah Spiller earned 47 percent of the votes while Larry Rountree received just one percent.

Lastly, we wanted to know just how high expectations were for Quention Johnston as a rookie. With four different yardage ranges to choose from, we asked you all to roughly predict how many receiving yards you foresee Johnston finishing with this season. With 48 percent of the vote, the majority of participants believe Johnston will break the 600-yard threshold. 39 percent of voters went with the range of 451-600 yards while 11 percent voted for 301-450 yards.

By the end of the 2022 season, 63 total receivers went over the 600-yard mark. That roughly correlates to being a team’s WR2, but with the way the Chargers plan to throw the football, Johnston could easily finish the season third on the team in yards while still reaching that benchmark.

What do you think of the above results? Let us know your thoughts below!