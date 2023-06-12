Michael Ezeike began his journey to the NFL as a star for Colony High School in Ontario, California. He earned a four-star rating by 247 Sports and was the 39th-ranked prospect in the state by ESPN.com. As a senior, Ezeike caught 50 passes for 960 yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns. The prior, he recorded 740 yards and 10 scores as junior.

Ezeike decided to take his talents to nearby UCLA where he immediately saw time on the field with a pair of starts and playing in 10 games total as a true freshman. His final stats included 12 receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Over the next two seasons, Ezeike struggled to see the field consistently and wound up failing to record a single catch during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons as he played mainly in a reserve role. Ezeike got back onto the field a bit more during his junior campaign in 2021 (one start) but that unfortunately amounted to just three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Ezeike got back into the starting lineup as a senior where he went on to start eight games for the Bruins. He ended his career with high marks in receptions (20), receiving yards (226), and touchdowns (four).

Following his senior season, Ezeike was invied to play in the Hula Bowl, one of several postseason showcases for college players to attend prior to their NFL journey. Ezeike was able to impress in the event, catching a touchdown pass from East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers.

Kai QB Holton Ahlers from East Carolina throws a 20-yard touchdown pass to TE Michael Ezeike from UCLA!



Kai 10 - Aina 7#HulaBowl2023 #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Y9raJl8HHu — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 14, 2023

In his NFL.com draft profile, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein called Ezeike a “priority free agent” as a massive wideout who “is continuing to grow into his frame as a tight end.” After adding 30 pounds since joining the Bruins, Ezeike is an interesting developmental prospect with the natural physical gifts that can’t simply be coached up. His lack of experience and production at the college level was obviously a factor in him going undrafted, but I believe there’s enough there for the Chargers to want to take a “wait and see” approach.

Currently listed at 241 pounds on his 6’5 frame, Ezeike still looks quite slender for an NFL tight end. I’d expect him to gain roughly 10 pounds and play somewhere around 250-255, unless that’s a weight the team feels he won’t be able to function well enough at. Either way, there’s certainly something to work with and fans should be excited about another undrafted tight end with notable upside.