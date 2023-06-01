Chargers named 9th most-complete roster in NFL

Every offseason, Chargers fans hear a lot of the same sentiments.

“The Chargers are LOADED this year!”

“The Chargers are a sneaky pick for a Super Bowl contender!”

“With just the right amount of luck, the Chargers could finally take the AFC West from the Chiefs this season!”

We’ve heard it all. Analysts think this team is stacked and there’s just no way that can’t take the next step. While the team has made forward progress from 2021 (just missed playoffs) to 2022 (made playoffs), expectations will of course be even higher this season. The team got better on both sides of the ball and the offense will be headlined once again by one of the best groups of skills players who will reap the benefits of catching passes from Justin Herbert for another season.

In a recent article from CBS Sports analyst Jared Dubin, the Chargers were ranked as the ninth-best roster in the NFL. Dubin, like the rest of us, is feeling the effects of writing about the Chargers after yet another season derailed by horrid injury luck. If anyone understands that feeling even more, it’s all of us.

Here’s what he had to say about the group:

“Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Chargers were decimated by injuries last season. Rashawn Slater played just three games. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were on the field together for only 180 plays. Even Corey Linsley missed some time. But the talent remains, and the offensive line should be better with Slater back from injury, Zion Johnson in his second season, and Jamaree Salyer now an entrenched starter. Throw Quentin Johnston into the mix at wideout, and Justin Herbert is going to be cooking with some gas in Kellen Moore’s offense. L.A.’s defense finally started playing up to its talent level over the second half of last season, but former defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill left for a job with the Dolphins, and there are still some question marks in the defensive backfield. Still, with Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack coming off the edge and Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, and Austin Johnson up front, they should be able to play Brandon Staley’s style of defense.”

That’s a lot of name and brand power. Stars are everywhere across the roster. Will they meet expectations? Blow past them? Fall short once again? We’ve seen this movie before and all I have to say is “just do the damn thing.” Until then, we’ll be singing this same song and dance next year, as well.