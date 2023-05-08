Chargers 2023 UDFA Profile: EDGE Brevin Allen

The Chargers signed a handful of interesting players among their 18-man haul of undrafted free agents this year. Normally they’re all pretty unknown with little to no hype behind any of them, but this year is different.

For example, the team gave a little extra cash out (which they never do) to Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark to make sure he came to Los Angeles. However, today’s UDFA spotlight is about another player who might even top Clark on my list of UDFAs I’m the most excited to see during the preseason.

The Chargers needed help on the edge entering the draft and the left the weekend with three new players in second-rounder Tuli Tuipulotu and UDFAs Brevin Allen and Andrew Farmer. For this UDFA spotlight, we’re going to focus on the former of the two UDFAs in Allen, the uber-athletic defender from FCS Campbell.

Allen, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, starred at Northeast Guilford High School where he was an all-conference selection in both football and basketball as a senior. He received interest from several DI schools but opted to stay closer to home and play for the Camels.

As a true freshman, Allen played sparingly in 10 of the team’s 11 games, notching 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. After earning a starting role as a sophomore, Allen was named Second-Team All-Big South in 2019 with 54 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

After the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 (four games), Allen broke out in a big way for the Camels during the 2021 season where he posted 17.5 tackles for loss (tied program record) and 9.5 sacks (new program record) with two forced fumbles en route to being named a Second-Team STATS FCS All-American and the Big South Defensive Player of the Year.

As a senior in 2022, Allen regressed across the board but still managed his first career interception to go with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Prior to the season, Allen was named to Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” (No. 72) where he highlights the country’s freakiest athletes at all level of college football every single year.

Allen is certainly still a raw product who won in college mainly with his athleticism and we all know that doesn’t tend to continue being the case at the next level. He loves to use a long arm where he’s able to get under the lineman’s shoulder pads and walk him into the quarterback. Apart from that, he usually tries to beat lineman to their spot and blow through their outside shoulder en route to a sack. He’ll need to flesh out his pass-rushing toolbox to find success in the NFL but he certainly has the physical traits and foundation to build upon which is more than most undrafted players can say.

Overall, I like Allen’s chances of potentially finding a roster spot by the end of the preseason. After the team’s top four players at the position in Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Chris Rumph, there’s plenty of room for competition with Ty Shelby, Carlo Kemp, Farmer, and fellow 2023 UDFA Terrance Lang.