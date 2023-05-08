Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s another beautiful week at BFTB. Let’s have a good one.

And now for today’s links.

Five things to know about Quentin Johnston (Chargers.com)

Two players drafted by the Chargers were named a “favorite pick” by analysts at NFL.com (Chargers.com)

Kellen Moore applauds Brandon Staley’s “offense first” draft strategy (Chargers Wire)

Brandon Staley may have gone a bit far with his latest attempt at praise for new wide receiver Quentin Johnston (Bolt Beat)

Draft nuggets and reactions from NFL executives regarding each team’s draft class (ESPN+)

Ranking teams for every move the’ve made this offseason (CBS Sports)

Which NFL team drafted the “freakiest draft class?” (NFL.com)

Could Kadarius Toney step into the WR1 role for the Chiefs? (NFL.com)

Zach Ertz was almost traded to the Bills in 2021 (Pro Football Talk)

The Colts may sue the Commanders for actions towards former quarterback Andrew Luck (Bleacher Report)