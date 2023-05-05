Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Chargers announced the jersey numbers for their 2023 draft class (Chargers.com)

Trey Pipkins did not want to go anywhere else in free agency (Chargers.com)

What are the biggest remaining needs for the Chargers following the draft? (Chargers Wire)

Predicting the Chargers’ primetime schedule in 2023 (Bolt Beat)

The Giants gave Dexter Lawrence a massive four-year, $90 million extension (ESPN)

Lamar Jackson wants “to throw for 6,000 yards” with his new weapons (ESPN)

Deebo Samuel is adamant the 49ers were better than the Eagles, but no healthy quarterback doomed them (Pro Football Talk)

Two USC journalism students were arrested for stealing jerseys from the NFL draft (Pro Football Talk)

Check out these post-draft quarterback power rankings (CBS Sports)

Projecting each team’s compensatory picks in 2024 (NFL.com)