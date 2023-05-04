Chargers announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft class

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for.

On Thursday morning, the Chargers officially announced the jersey numbers for their entire 2023 draft class. They are as follows:

Quentin Johnston - #1

Tuli Tuipulotu - #45

Daiyan Henley - #0

Derius Davis - #12

Jordan McFadden - #71

Scott Matlock - #99

Max Duggan - #8

rookie numbers are here and they’re perfect pic.twitter.com/L1u5BgkVm1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 4, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Johnston will retain number one which he’s worn for the majority of his football career. It’s an alpha number that he wears with pride and it’s always nice to see rookie get the numbers they care about right out of the gate.

Tuipulotu getting #45 warms my heart as that was my own personal number during my career and it’s nice to see an exciting young player get the chance to make something of it.

Henley becomes the first player for the Chargers to ever wear the #0 after the NFL changed their jersey rules to allow the number beginning in 2023. I think that’s an excellent choice for another player bound to be a fan favorite.

I’m torn on Davis receiving the #12 as the last returner drafted early on day three also wore that number and it did not end up working out for either side. Here’s to hoping things go differently this time.

As for the final few numbers, McFadden gets Matt Feiler’s old number while Matlock gets one of the best defensive line numbers in #99. Duggan gets #8 as Jalen Guyton is currently the holder of his collegiate number, 15.