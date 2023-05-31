Chargers 2023 revenge game schedule

Not every NFL players who gets the chance to play a former teams truly considers it a revenge game. If it was an expected and mutual split, then of course there’s no animosity. But where’s the fun in that?

For the degenerates like me who love themselves a good revenge game storyline, I listed every single former Chargers player that will play the Bolts during the 2023 season. For simplicity’s sake, I excluded any players that only spent time on the practice squad.

Enjoy!

*Dates indicating years spent with Chargers

Week 1 - Dolphins

OG Dan Feeney (2017-2020)

Week 3 - Vikings

LB Troy Reeder (2022)

Week 4 - Raiders

WR DeAndre Carter

CB Brandon Facyson

S Roderic Teamer

DT Jerry Tillery

Herbert threads the needle to DeAndre Carter. Great catch pic.twitter.com/mDnsoobvRL — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 11, 2022

Week 7 - Chiefs

LB Drue Tranquill (2019-2022)

LB Cole Christiansen (2020-2021)

#Chargers experimented more with Derwin James at EDGE vs ATL. You'll see a 6-1 front with James at EDGE2 and Drue Tranquill as the sole linebacker, particularly in the second half.



Something to monitor ahead of SNF @ SF and until Joey Bosa returns. pic.twitter.com/VmlP0FIr5H — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) November 10, 2022

Week 8 - Bears

DT Justin Jones (2018-2021)

Week 10 - Lions

K Michael Badgley (2018-2020)

DT Christian Covington (2020-2022)

Week 13 - Patriots

DT Lawrence Guy (2013-2014)

TE Hunter Henry (2016-2020)

TE Matt Sokol (2020)

Hunter Henry is able to hold onto this one for the TD #NationalTightEndsDay



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7QgrMvZKYy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2021

Week 16 - Bills