Chargers 2023 revenge game schedule

Not every NFL players who gets the chance to play a former teams truly considers it a revenge game. If it was an expected and mutual split, then of course there’s no animosity. But where’s the fun in that?
For the degenerates like me who love themselves a good revenge game storyline, I listed every single former Chargers player that will play the Bolts during the 2023 season. For simplicity’s sake, I excluded any players that only spent time on the practice squad.
Enjoy!
*Dates indicating years spent with Chargers
Week 1 - Dolphins
- OG Dan Feeney (2017-2020)
Week 3 - Vikings
- LB Troy Reeder (2022)
Week 4 - Raiders
- WR DeAndre Carter
- CB Brandon Facyson
- S Roderic Teamer
- DT Jerry Tillery
Herbert threads the needle to DeAndre Carter. Great catch
Week 7 - Chiefs
- LB Drue Tranquill (2019-2022)
- LB Cole Christiansen (2020-2021)
#Chargers experimented more with Derwin James at EDGE vs ATL. You'll see a 6-1 front with James at EDGE2 and Drue Tranquill as the sole linebacker, particularly in the second half.

Something to monitor ahead of SNF @ SF and until Joey Bosa returns.
Something to monitor ahead of SNF @ SF and until Joey Bosa returns. pic.twitter.com/VmlP0FIr5H
Week 8 - Bears
- DT Justin Jones (2018-2021)
Week 10 - Lions
- K Michael Badgley (2018-2020)
- DT Christian Covington (2020-2022)
Week 13 - Patriots
- DT Lawrence Guy (2013-2014)
- TE Hunter Henry (2016-2020)
- TE Matt Sokol (2020)
Hunter Henry is able to hold onto this one for the TD #NationalTightEndsDay
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7QgrMvZKYy
Week 16 - Bills
- DT Cortez Broughton (2019-2020)
