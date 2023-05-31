 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers 2023 revenge game schedule

Drue Tranquill highlights a group of 18 former players who have suited up for the Chargers that will face their former team in 2023.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not every NFL players who gets the chance to play a former teams truly considers it a revenge game. If it was an expected and mutual split, then of course there’s no animosity. But where’s the fun in that?

For the degenerates like me who love themselves a good revenge game storyline, I listed every single former Chargers player that will play the Bolts during the 2023 season. For simplicity’s sake, I excluded any players that only spent time on the practice squad.

Enjoy!

*Dates indicating years spent with Chargers

Week 1 - Dolphins

  • OG Dan Feeney (2017-2020)

Week 3 - Vikings

  • LB Troy Reeder (2022)

Week 4 - Raiders

  • WR DeAndre Carter
  • CB Brandon Facyson
  • S Roderic Teamer
  • DT Jerry Tillery

Week 7 - Chiefs

  • LB Drue Tranquill (2019-2022)
  • LB Cole Christiansen (2020-2021)

Week 8 - Bears

  • DT Justin Jones (2018-2021)

Week 10 - Lions

  • K Michael Badgley (2018-2020)
  • DT Christian Covington (2020-2022)

Week 13 - Patriots

  • DT Lawrence Guy (2013-2014)
  • TE Hunter Henry (2016-2020)
  • TE Matt Sokol (2020)

Week 16 - Bills

  • DT Cortez Broughton (2019-2020)

