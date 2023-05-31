 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

You all know what to do. Have a great day!

And now for today’s links.

Chargers News:

The pairing of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen landed on PFF’s top WR rankings (Chargers.com)

A way-too-early 53-man roster prediction for the Chargers (Chargers Wire)

This Chargers rival team may need to tank for a quarterback in 2024 (Bolt Beat)

Justin Herbert came out well in PFF’s latest quarterback rankings (Bolt Beat)

NFL News:

Seven teams who could fall out of the playoff picture in 2023 (CBS Sports)

The Jaguars plan to ease Calvin Ridley back in slowly after a year off (ESPN)

Check out the 10 most explosive runners from the 2022 season per Next Gen Stats (NFL.com)

Jameis Winston believes he’s still a starter at the NFL level (NFL.com)

Kevin O’Connell says that it’s been great to see Alexander Mattison take on more of a three-down role (Pro Football Talk)

Aaron Rodgers wanted the Packers general manager fired prior to the 2021 season (Bleacher Report)

