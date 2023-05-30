Chargers fans believe offense improved more than defense during 2023 offseason

Last week, we asked you all a pair of questions for our latest edition of SB Nation Reacts.

The first question was whether you believe the offense or defensive side of the ball got better after all of the team’s moves up to this point. According to our results, 74 percent of those surveyed believe the offense got better compared to the defense. That makes sense after the team used two of their top four picks in this year’s draft on wide receivers. However, while I expected the offense to win this debate, I did not expect it to be so lopsided.

As for our second question, I simply wanted to know how Chargers fan are viewing the hierarchy of the AFC West at this point in the offseason. With 53 percent of the vote, the majority of those surveyed believe the Chiefs will once again win the division while the Chargers came in second with46 percent of the vote. The Raiders received the remaining one percent while the Broncos failed to receive even one vote.

