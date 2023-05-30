Chargers 2023 UDFA Profile: DL Terrance Lang

The Chargers added a handful of defensive line amongst their group of 18 undrafted free agents this season in an attempt to hopefully find some needed depth at the spot following a rough 2022 season. We’ve already profiled the more productive players in Brevin Allen and Andrew Farmer but now it’s time to check out less-productive, yet still physically-imposing, Terrance Lang.

The 6’4, 280-pound Lang starred at Maranatha High School for head coach Steve Bogan where he earned the rank of California’s No. 3 athlete following a senior season that saw him rack up 15 sacks.

After redshirting his first year in Boulder, Lang would earn his first start during the 2018 season where played in 11 total games for Colorado. He ended the year with just eight tackles but had two for loss, his first career sack, and a blocked kick. His most-productive season came during his redshirt sophomore campaign where he totaled 29 tackles, six tackles for loss, with a half sack. Over the next two years, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Lang totaled just 27 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass deflections.

In his final collegiate season, Lang would finish with a career-high 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, and another blocked kick.

Overall, Lang’s career at Colorado left a lot to be desired after being a highly-touted recruit from a football-rich state. However, it’s tough to standout all that often while playing for one of the least-successful Pac-12 schools in recent memory, hence the university’s move to hire Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders to lead them into the future.

Lang is expected to work along the interior at either three-technique in Brandon Staley’s base front. That position has an immense amount of competition, especially after the team just drafted Scott Matlock in the sixth round. As things stand, Lang is simply in one of the worst situations he could be in in terms of having a chance to punch through to the active roster. With that in mind, he’s likely to be a camp body and not much else.