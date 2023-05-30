Chargers Community Discussion: What are your summer plans?

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

This week, we’re going to take a small break from football in regards to this discussion. Today, I want to know what everyone’s plans are for this summer. Whether that’s taking a family vacation, hanging out at home, trying something new, or simply spending a little bit more time outside, I want to hear about it.

For me, I’m renovating my basement with my father and hopefully spending more time out on some water. Not sure in what manner just yet, but I know I just don’t spend enough time near water while living in a place know for having a billion lakes.

Go ahead and give us your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!