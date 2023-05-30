Chargers Daily Links: Tuesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I hope everyone had a tremendous Memorial Day weekend! We’re back for another week of the offseason. Let’s try and have some fun.

And now for today’s links.

Eric Smith recently sat down with front seven specialist Mike Hiestand (Chargers.com)

Brandon Staley recently talked about Derwin James’ versatility on defense (Chargers Wire)

Khalil Mack recently raved about one UDFA seeing first-team reps on defense during OTAs (Bolt Beat)

How much will Isaiah Spiller push Josh Kelley for the RB2 job? (LA Football Network)

100 things to know with 100 days to go before the 2023 regular season (CBS Sports)

Seven best fits for former Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (NFL.com)

Which players were named to this year’s All-2023 Breakout Team? (NFL.com)

Ranking each NFL offseason from worst to first (ESPN+)

Quinnen Williams and the Jets aren’t far off on a contract extension (Bleacher Report)

Christian McCaffrey made the case for running to get paid more while on the Rich Eisen Show (Pro Football Talk)