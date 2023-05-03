Chargers open with 12th-best odds to win 2024 Super Bowl

Now that the 2023 draft is over, oddsmaker can readjust their odds for the winner of next year’s Super Bowl and you’ll likely be surprised to see where the Chargers stand at this point in the offseason.

According to our good friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers currently have the 12th-best odds to win next year’s Super Bowl at +2800. Among teams in the AFC, that’s only good for eighth-best behind the Chiefs (+600), Bills (+800), Bengals (+900), Jets (+1400), Dolphins (2000), Jaguars (+2500), and Ravens (+2500). The four NFC teams with better odds than the Chargers are the Eagles (+800), 49ers (+900), Cowboys (+1400), and Lions (+1900).

After the meltdown in the AFC Wild Card Round, it looks like oddsmakers aren’t all that confident in the Chargers coming back bigger and better in 2023.

As for the rest of the AFC West teams, the Broncos are 16th in odds at +4000 and the Raiders are tied with the 22nd-best odds at (+6500) with the Rams, Commanders, and Packers.