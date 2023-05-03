Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

A very Happy Hump Day to you all, as well. You all know what to do!

And now for today’s links.

Justin Herbert hopes to start throwing soon for the first time following his offseason shoulder injury (Chargers.com)

David Carr is apparently still very biased against the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

Kellen Moore is in the building and quickly creating strong connections with staff and players (Chargers.com)

Tom Telesco noted that no current quarterback contract is a blueprint for Justin Herbert’s next deal (Pro Football Talk)

The Packers reached a one-year extensions with quarterback Jordan Love (ESPN)

The Bills signed former Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year deal (ESPN)

Ranking each NFL team’s draft class from worst to first (CBS Sports)

The best remaining NFL free agents on the market (NFL.com)

The 49ers are signing quarterback Brandon Allen (Pro Football Talk)

Ranking every NFL team’s offseason thus far (Pro Football Network)