Chargers 2023 UDFA Profile: WR Terrell Bynum

The Chargers added depth to their receiver room by using their first-round pick on TCU’s Quentin Johnston before kicking off day three by adding his college teammate in Derius Davis. Despite adding a pair of wideouts during the draft, the team still brought in two more receivers in Florida State’s Pokey Wilson and USC’s Terrell Bynum. After profiling Wilson last earlier this month, it’s time to dive into Bynum and what he brings to the Chargers.

Bynum prepped at St. John Bosco High School is Bellflower, California. As a senior, he caught 58 passes for 737 yards and seven touchdowns to earn 2016 PrepStar All-American and First-Team All-Trinity League honors.

After committing to play collegiately at Washington, Bynum would go on to redshirt his first year on campus before earning a little bit of playing time as a freshman in 2018. He saw one snaps in 10 games with one start but failed to record any statistis.

As a sophomore, Bynum started eight games while playing a role in every game that season. He ended the year with career-high 31 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Things got bumpy during the pandemic and Bynum was held to just three starts during the shortened season, finishing with eight receptions for 150 yards. He also added 70 rushing yards on five carries.

In his final season with the Huskies, Bynum caught 26 passes for a career-high 436 yards and four touchdowns. He would go on to be named an honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection before deciding to finish his career as a grad transfer for the Trojans of USC.

In his lone year under Lincoln Riley, he caught just 16 passes for 159 yards and a score as the team mainly catered around standout and future first-round wideout, Jordan Addison.

At USC’s pro day, Bynum put up some notable numbers with a 4.50 in the 40 (the field was completely soaked from rain) to go with a 6.97 three-cone and a 35” vertical.

Washington scores a TD on their first possession of the 2nd half. Dylan Morris looked better that drive, but he is still inconsistent. Terrell Bynum makes a nice grab here.



Neither Wilson nor Bynum were consistently productive at the collegiate level but sometimes there are just good players who end up in the wrong situations. Bynum has decent size and athleticism, but it’s truly going to be tough for any wide receiver to make this team outside of the top six players. As of now, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, Jalen Guyton, and Derius Davis seem to be the guys for the Chargers this season and I’d be absolutely shocked to see this group look any different come September.