Chargers Daily Links: Friday Open Thread

The Chargers were named a top-10 roster in the NFL by Eric Eholm of NFL.com (Chargers.com)

Khalil Mack can already tell how excited Derrick Ansley is about being the team’s defensive coordinator (Chargers Wire)

Who are the most overrated players on each of the other teams in the AFC West? (Bolt Beat)

Mark Davis tried to throw a diss towards the Chargers earlier this week (Bolt Beat)

Youtube TV will allow unlimited simultaneous streams for in-home Sunday Ticket (Pro Football Talk)

Bill Barnwell discusses the 16 teams who had the worst offseasons (ESPN+)

Ranking the top defenses in the NFL at this point in the offseason (CBS Sports)

Elijah Moore is happy to be in Cleveland where he’s “wanted” (NFL.com)

Jameson Williams said the gambling suspension “hit him out of nowhere” (NFL.com)

Who are some candidates for Comeback Player of the Year? (Bleacher Report)