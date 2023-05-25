Chargers Daily Links: Thursday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

You all know what to do. Let’s have a good one!

And now for today’s links.

Eric Smith sat down with outside linebackers coach Giff Smith (Chargers.com)

PFF highlighted a breakout player for the Chargers in 2023 (Chargers Wire)

Kyle Van Noy confirmed he is not returning to the Chargers this season (Bolt Beat)

Ranking the three biggest upgrades the Chargers made this offseason (Bolt Beat)

The Patriots are losing a pair of OTA practices due to violations (NFL.com)

David Montgomery says losing a lot with the Bears was sucking the fun out of the game (NFL.com)

Seven rookies who have been making the grades early on at OTAs (CBS Sports)

2022 injury data for turf fields was “awful” (Pro Football Talk)

Lamar Jackson expects to run less and pass more in the Ravens 2023 offense (ESPN)

The Jets worked out former SDSU punter Matt Araiza (Bleacher Report)