Official details for Austin Ekeler’s new 2023 incentives

On Tuesday, news broke on the Chargers and running back Austin Ekeler agreeing to a revised 2023 contract that would pay him close to $2 million in new incentives. After only getting an estimated total for incentives, we finally have the the details of exactly how these new incentives can be hit.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Ekeler now has incentives for both total yards from scrimmage, total touchdowns scored, and a small bonus for being named to the Pro Bowl.

Ekeler will receive and extra $1 million if he’s able to top 1,125 total yards of offense, an extra $600,000 if he can score at least 10 touchdowns, and a $150,000 for getting a Pro Bowl nod. Essentially, if Ekeler is able to have anywhere near the same productivity he’s seen over the past two seasons in this upcoming season, these incentives are certainly going to be hit on.