Chargers Poll: Which side of the ball got better this offseason?

This offseason has been one of the most eventful and exciting in recent memory. Big names changed uniforms and a huge injection of youth was injected into the NFL via last month’s draft.

The Chargers added some great talent on either side of the ball so it’s time to take the temperature of the fan base on a couple things.

First, I want to know how you all feel about the hierarchy of the AFC West by letting us know who you think will win the division this season. Secondly, I want to know which side of the ball for the Chargers got better this offseason.

Was it the offense? Defense? Let us know your thoughts below by voting in the poll below!