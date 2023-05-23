Chargers Community Discussion: Which remaining Chargers free agent should the team re-sign?

Welcome to another Chargers Community Discussion!

Today, I want to know which of the remaining Chargers free agent players on the market that you’d consider re-signing at this point in the offseason. As of now, the two most notable names still available are Bryce Callahan and Kyle Van Noy. Callahan would solidify the cornerback room once again and Van Noy’s versatility would still be valuable between both the edge rushing group and the off-ball linebackers.

Go ahead and give us your thoughts below and you might see your answer highlighted in a post later this week!