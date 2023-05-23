Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We all woke up to some excellent news this morning! With the team and Austin Ekeler having agreed to a new, re-worked deal that will pay him almost $2 million in new incentives, both sides can finally put the offseason trade request behind them as they look forward to the upcoming season with clear eyes and full hearts.

That worth celebrating on this beautiful Tuesday.

And now for today’s links.

