Chargers 2023 UDFAs, CJ Okoye receive jersey numbers

We didn’t have to wait long for the Chargers to designate jersey numbers for the team’s seven 2023 draft picks. We did, however, have to wait quite a bit longer to find out the numbers that will be worn by the team’s undrafted players.

As of Monday, here are the jersey numbers for all 18 undrafted free agents, as well as CJ Okoye from the IPP:

TE Michael Ezeike - 46

C Johari Branch - 61

CB Cam Brown - 38

CB Tiawan Mullen - 41

CB A.J. Uzodinma - 35

DT Jerrod Clark - 72

DL Terrance Lang - 69

LB Nathan East - 46

LB Mikel Jones - 49

OT Nic Melsop - 66

EDGE Andrew Farmer - 92

EDGE Brevin Allen - 90

RB Elijah Dotson - 42

RB Tyler Hoosman - 44

S Tyler Baker-Williams - 44

S A.J. Finley - 24

WR Terrell Bynum - 35

WR Pokey Wilson - 83

DL CJ Okoye - 67

In other number-related news, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day is ditching #69 and will now go back to #51, the number he wore during his college career at Rutgers.