Chargers 2023 UDFA Profile: Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark

The biggest investment the General Manager Tom Telesco made in the undrafted free agent class was Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark.

Almost every draft expert had a draftable grade on Clark including a third round grade from the draft network and a 5th round grade from Lance Zierlein over at nfl.com. Apparently a lot of teams also had a draftable grade on him with the amount of money the Chargers threw at Clark to sign him, a reported guaranteed sum of $105,000.

Clark started his college career as a 230 pound TE and added over 100 pounds and converted to defensive line. He shows outstanding athleticism for a 330 plus pound nose tackle. That athleticism helps him be more than just a space eater. In just two seasons as a nose tackle, Clark was able to amass 71 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

CCU DT Jerrod Clark continues to pop on tape for me.



He plays with a quicker burst than you’d expect. His hands are active in both run and pass games.



The 6’4 340 nose tackle has some upside imo. pic.twitter.com/w5DDRZ7HmQ — Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) December 27, 2022

Clark battled through personal tragedy off the field and underwent two position changes on his way to putting together multiple productive seasons and being elected team captain in his senior season. He has the kind of passion and leadership the Chargers value and a unique size and skillset they need to add to the roster, being 10+ pounds heavier than any other defender currently on the roster.