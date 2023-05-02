 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chargers 2023 UDFA Profile: Coastal Carolina DT Jerrod Clark

Chargers add more beef to the interior defensive line after the draft

By Matthew Stanley
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Coastal Carolina at Texas State Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The biggest investment the General Manager Tom Telesco made in the undrafted free agent class was Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark.

Almost every draft expert had a draftable grade on Clark including a third round grade from the draft network and a 5th round grade from Lance Zierlein over at nfl.com. Apparently a lot of teams also had a draftable grade on him with the amount of money the Chargers threw at Clark to sign him, a reported guaranteed sum of $105,000.

Clark started his college career as a 230 pound TE and added over 100 pounds and converted to defensive line. He shows outstanding athleticism for a 330 plus pound nose tackle. That athleticism helps him be more than just a space eater. In just two seasons as a nose tackle, Clark was able to amass 71 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks.

Clark battled through personal tragedy off the field and underwent two position changes on his way to putting together multiple productive seasons and being elected team captain in his senior season. He has the kind of passion and leadership the Chargers value and a unique size and skillset they need to add to the roster, being 10+ pounds heavier than any other defender currently on the roster.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...