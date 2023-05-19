Chargers place 2 players on PFF’s top 30-over-30 list

Earlier this week, I wrote up some news regarding Pro Football Focus’ annual top 25-under-25 list where left tackle Rashawn Slater was the lone Charger to make the list. Today, we’re talking about PFF’s top 30-over-30 list, which includes a pair of Chargers and one debatable snub to the group.

The first Chargers player to appear on their list is wide receiver Keenan Allen who comes in at #17, just behind Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Allen is the third-highest ranked receiver on the list, behind only Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp who will turn 30 in June.

Here’s what author John Kosko had to say about Allen’s ranking:

“Although Allen missed some time in 2022 due to injury, he still turned in an 84.4 grade and has never graded below 76.1 in his career. Allen didn’t drop a single one of his 76 catchable targets in 2022.”

Going his entire season — albeit a shortened one — without dropping a pass is always an excellent accomplishment, especially for a receiver who is relied upon so heavily for his sure hands on money downs. Allen just turned 31 in April and is still viewed as one of the best route-runners in the NFL.

As for the second Charger to make the list, center Corey Linsley comes in at 26th which is also good for the seventh-highest ranked offensive lineman on the list. Trent Williams, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Joel Bitonio, Zack Martin, and Joe Thuney all finished ranked ahead of him.

“Another 2021 offseason acquisition that turned out to be excellent, Linsley joined the Chargers and has turned in two elite seasons protecting Justin Herbert. He’s allowed zero sacks and just two hits in his time with Los Angeles.”

Zero sacks and just two hits? Linsley doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of regression entering his age-32 season.

Now for the (debatable) snub, I was somewhat surprised to not only see that Khalil Mack wasn’t included on the list of 30 players, but he also wasn’t mentioned in the “honorable mention” group that included David Bahktiari, Cameron Jordan, and David Andrews.

Mack had himself an inspired start to the 2022 season where he recorded 7 sacks in the team’s first nine games. However, his production came to a screeching halt with just one sack in the team’s final eight contests.

With that type of season immediately proceeding a six-game campaign that was cut short to a severe injury, I guess it’s understandable the folks at PFF aren’t too high on Mack ever returning close to his peak form.

Nonetheless, it was interesting to see no mention of him at all on such a list.

Let me know all your thoughts on the rankings below and be sure to tell me which players you do or don't agree with!