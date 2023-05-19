Chargers sign former Giants DT Nick Williams

On Thursday, every well-connected NFL insider was swiped by former Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel as he announced the signing of defensive tackle Nick Williams by the Bolts. Daniel broke the news by posting a photo with Williams along with the caption, “I’m the source!!”

Per source, the #Chargers are signing former Giants DT Nick Williams to a one year deal. Entering year 11, Williams provides some key depth at a position of need for the @Chargers. #BoltUp



I’m the source!! pic.twitter.com/kvkjawC68Z — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) May 18, 2023

Williams is an established veteran who will be entering his 11th season in the NFL. After being drafted in the seventh round by the Steelers in 2013, he’s gone on to play for the Chiefs, Dolphins, Bears, and Lions with his most recent stop coming with the Giants in 2022.

As a member of the Giants, Williams started seven of eight games played before ending up in injured reserve. He finished the season with 15 total tackles and two pass deflections. In his career, Williams has started 42 games with career totals of 125 tackles, 14 tackle for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

As a member of the Bears in 2019, Williams enjoyed the best year of his career where he notched high marks of six sacks, five tackles for loss, and two fumble recoveries in just five starts.

Williams will look to reinforce a position group in 2023 that was absolutely ravaged by the injury bug a year ago.