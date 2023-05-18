Dolphins picked to upset Chargers in early week one prediction

The Chargers don’t take the field against the Dolphins in week one of the 2023 season for roughly four more months but that isn’t stopping analysts from making their predictions for the NFL’s opening week of play.

Following the official reveal of the 2023 regular season schedule, opening odds popped up at DraftKings Sportsbook that showed the Chargers are favored by 2.5 points over Miami. However, CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani isn’t liking those odds as he recently predicted that the Bolts would lose to the Dolphins by a score of 30-24.

You can check out some of Dajani’s other week one picks below:

The Dolphins got better this offseason. That’s objectively true after they added cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Rams on top of drafting a top cornerback prospect in Cam Smith and the fastest running back in the class, Devon Achane.

This matchup will be filled to the brim with stars on both sides of the ball. Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler all on one team with Ramsey, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard, Christian Wilkins, and Terron Armstead on the other.

When it comes down to it, it’s hard not to think whichever team hits the season opener in the healthiest of states comes out the victor in this one. If I’m Mike McDaniel, however, I have to find a way to mix up the offense enough by then to make sure there isn’t a repeat performance of these teams’ 2022 contest.