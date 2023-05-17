Chargers finalize 2023 preseason schedule

When the Chargers announced their official 2023 regular season schedule, their preseason schedule wasn’t entirely set as the time and date for their finale against the 49ers was yet to be solidified. This week, fans who may want to attend the game can finally make those plans as the details are finally in.

The Chargers will conclude their upcoming preseason slate by traveling to Levi’s Stadium on Aug. 25. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. PT and it will be the first time that these teams have met in the preseason since the 2021 campaign.

The trip up north will also be their only away exhibition as the team will “visit” the Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 12th before hosting the Saints the following weekend on August 20th.

The Chargers were winless during last year’s preseason but that obviously never has much correlation to their potential during the regular, especially when Brandon Staley is known for playing close to zero veteran starters in any of those games.

So for those looking forward to the exhibitions, get ready to watch a ton of Easton Stick and rookie Max Duggan, both of whom should offer some exciting play as two mobile passers.