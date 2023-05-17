Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

I can’t believe we’re already halfway through May. Here’s to hoping time keeps flying to training camp. I’m ready to see this rookie class get rolling.

You all know what to do!

And now for today’s links.

The Chargers finalized their 2023 preseason schedule (Chargers.com)

Ryan Ficken wants to maintain a high standard for special teams in 2023 (Chargers.com)

J.C. Jackson is looking forward to his revenge game against the Patriots (Chargers Wire)

Check out these bold predictions for the Chargers during the 2023 slate (Bolt Beat)

How 16 rookie quarterbacks fit the scheme of their new team (ESPN)

Regrading the 2020 NFL draft (CBS Sports)

Davante Adams isn’t currently seeing eye to eye with the Raiders and their future plans (NFL.com)

Christian McCaffrey said the trade to the 49ers “was the greatest thing” that could have happened to him (NFL.com)

Ja’Marr Chase is motivated to set every single receiving record for the Bengals franchise (Pro Football Talk)

Predicting the most surprising rookie gem for each NFL team (Bleacher Report)