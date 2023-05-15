Chargers Daily Links: Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

It’s another week in paradise! Let’s have a good one!

And now for today’s links.

Check out photos of the rookies getting fitted for their equipment (Chargers.com)

Takeaways from the first-year Bolts speaking with the media after rookie minicamp (Chargers.com)

Jamaree Salyer recently highlighted the difference in his approach now that he’s preparing to play guard over tackle (Chargers Wire)

The Chargers received a new nickname following the Titans’ hilarious schedule release video (Bolt Beat)

One thing we learned about each team during the offseason (CBS Sports)

The 11 best free agents remaining following Isaiah Wynn signing with the Dolphins (NFL.com)

Which teams have the top position groups in the NFL? (NFL.com)

Check out these post-draft NFL power rankings (ESPN)

Andy Dalton will start with the first team offense over Bryce Young entering camp (Pro Football Talk)

Tom Brady’s return to Foxborough in week one is the NFL’s hottest ticket (Bleacher Report)