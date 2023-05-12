Chargers 2023 preseason schedule

Like the 2022 preseason, the Chargers will play three games ahead of the regular season.

Those games will be against the crosstown Rams, the New Orleans Saints, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Game one is scheduled for Saturday, August 12th at 6: 00 p.m. PT. The Chargers will be the designated away team for that matchup.

A week later, the Chargers will host the Saints on Sunday, August 20th at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Finally, the Chargers will conclude the preseason against the 49ers in Santa Clara. The date and time for that matchup is still to be decided.

In 2022, against the Cowboys, Rams, and Saints, the Chargers went 0-3 ahead of the regular season. As we all know, however, the preseason means nothing to regular season expectations, especially when Brandon Staley doesn’t play his starters during the exhibition games in the first place.

All in all, it’s still a blast to watch the depth players compete for a job and there’s sure to be plenty of opportunities for healthy competition this preseason, as well.